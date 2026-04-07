TEENAGE SENSATION LEADING AMERKS PUSH TO THE PLAYOFFS

Helenius reaching elite status in second year with Rochester

By Andrew Mossbrooks | @ Mossbrooks48

Konsta Helenius’ name comes up in conversation when compared to other great Buffalo Sabres prospects. The likes of Thomas Vanek, Jason Pominville, and Derek Roy come to mind, all of whom were wearing red, white, and blue in Rochester before Helenius was born.

But the Finnish first-round pick out of Buffalo’s 2024 NHL Draft class is doing something none of those players had done. In fact, Helenius is having a season never before seen in the history of the Rochester Americans.

With an assist on Gavin Bayreuther’s goal on Apr. 1 against Charlotte, Helenius recorded his 55th point, becoming the Amerks all-time single-season points leader by a teenager. He surpassed Jozef Cierny, who amassed 54 points (27+27) during the 1992-93 AHL season.

At the time, gas was about $1.13 a gallon, the typical family of four could get a week’s worth of groceries for around $125.00, the sitcom Cheers was in its final season, and Helenius was 13 years from being born.

“What about (JJ) Peterka,” asked Helenius when informed of this milestone.

Peterka did record 68 points with Rochester in 2021-22, but turned 20 years of age in January of that season. Konsta remains a teenager until May 11.

“He’s been really coachable,” said Amerks head coach Michael Leone. “He has natural instincts that you don’t want to take away, and I think he’s getting rewarded for playing the game the right way.”

After a 35-point (14+21) rookie campaign, Helenius was challenged to improve his play away from the puck. Those adjustments have led to more possession time, as he’s shattered his ceiling from a year ago with an All-Star season, leading all Amerks with 59 points (19+40).

Amid an attempt to snatch the fifth and last playoff spot in the AHL’s North Division, Rochester is leaning on the third-youngest player in the league to get them there. Helenius has done his part, entering Wednesday on a career-best eight-game point streak, recording four goals and 10 assists since Mar. 22.

“I still think he can get to another level in his game,” said Leone.

“I feel confident,” said Helenius. “I feel like I’m playing my game. It’s been fun.”

But it wasn’t always fun for Helenius, or the Amerks for that matter. This season has seen its fair share of ups and downs, with the valley reaching its lowest point during a nine-game winless skid from February into March. That drought nearly cost Rochester its playoff positioning. In the midst of their struggles, leading scorer Isak Rosén was traded. What appeared as adversity turned into opportunity for Helenius to take yet another step in his development.

“I think losing ‘Rosey’ (Rosén) made me take another step. He was our leading scorer. It was a big hole in our lineup, but we had to fill it.”

And Helenius has done just that. His monstrous play has seen him in place of Rosén on the power-play, offering a one-time option or open ice to go across for Anton Wahlberg to hit a shot from the right side. Helenius has improved his five-on-five play drastically, and he is an avid shooter regardless of the situation, ranking third on the Amerks with 137 shots on goal.

The individual accolades are a byproduct of success as a group, says Helenius.

“I think it’s the team chemistry. It’s been nice to have some consistency. I’ve been playing with ‘Wahlly’ (Wahlberg) almost the whole year. Matteo (Costantini) is a good player who works hard and does the dirty work. We keep getting chances and we score.”

The more you score, the more you win. After a month-long slump, the Amerks seem to be heating up at the right time. By the end of this week, they could clinch a playoff berth for a fifth straight year. They would do so with less veterans than before, less prospects than before, and less bodies than before as the team continues to be plagued with injuries.

This group’s top line consists of a player who was projected to be in the ECHL this season and two second-year players that go up against the opposition’s top lines every night.

The Amerks will go as far as their talent can take them this year. With Helenius leading the charge, the sky is the limit.